A Wilmington daycare owner was indicted by a grand jury for receiving funds from a pair of federally funded program, then inflating attendance records and underreporting income, including money received from those programs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
According to officials, Brenda Mathis, 56, owner of L.J.'s Playpen Academy, Inc., inflated her attendance records to increase subsidies received from Purchase of Care and Delaware Stars for Early Success.
The former helps eligible low-income families pay for childcare by paying the center directly, and the latter makes payments based on a center's quality of service
Officials said Mathis underreported the income for her center, including from those programs, on corporate tax returns from 2015 through 2017.
She's charged with wire fraud, theft of government money, and three counts of tax evasion. If convicted on all charges, Mathis faces a cumulative 45 years in federal prison and a $1,250,000 fine.