Wilmington Police are investigating a daylight shooting in the area of 4th and Adams streets on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Police say a 28-year old man was hit by gunfire just before noon and was taken to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
Details of the shooting have not been released.
After the incident, police had 4th Street closed in both directions between Jackson and Van Buren streets.
A car with heavy front end damage was sitting at a forty-five degree angle to the sidewalk on the wrong side of the road.
Further up 4th Street, a tractor trailer was stopped in the right lane with several Wilmington Police vehicles behind it.
It's unknown if the scenes were connected.