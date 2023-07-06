Just in time for the season's first stretch of hot weather, Wilmington's annual electric fan distribution program for senior citizens is underway.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said that city residents who are 65 or older may bring proof of age and residency to the Redding City Government Building on French Street and walk out with a new electric fan. Hours of the fan distribution program are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Electric fans can help, but they should not be used when the outdoor temperature is higher than 95 degrees -- that's when a senior citizen should be in an air- conditioned environment.
The fans will be available at the Mayor's Office of Constituent Services on the 7th floor of the building. The program may last for a few weeks, while supplies last.
Also, city officials shared these tips for dealing with the summer heat:
- Make a special effort to check on neighbors, especially if they are seniors, families with young children, people with special needs, or living alone.
- Never leave children, the elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car under ANY circumstances, not even for a few minutes. Brain damage or death can occur from the rapid rise of temperature inside of a vehicle in a matter of minutes.
- Drink plenty of water; 1 to 1-1/2 quarts daily is recommended to prevent dehydration. Fruit juices and juice drinks are also good choices. Avoid alcohol and caffeine since they dehydrate the body.
- Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. If you must go outside during the hottest part of the day, wear a hat wide enough to protect your face. While outdoors, rest frequently in a shady area.
- Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities. Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours and take frequent rest breaks.
- Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible. Find places in your community where you can get cool, such as libraries, shopping malls, and community centers.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 9-1-1 immediately.