An employee of the Wilmington DMV has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Employees were notified recently via an email communication, obtained by WDEL, that the sick employee worked in the "Wilmington Lane."
A DelDOT spokesman told WDEL the employee was last at work on March 27th, and they deep-cleaned the facility Monday as a result, and will disinfect the Wilmington Lane.
"I want to assure you that the Department is working to take every necessary action to protect the health and safety of all our employees. Since the Governor's Declaration of the State of Emergency, we have changed our daily practices to limit exposure of our employees by implementing enhanced cleaning in our facilities in high-touch areas, reduced staff contact in limiting meetings, and access to the facility, enforcing social distancing, training staff on good hygiene, displaying and providing CDC guidelines, for reducing the spread of the virus, sending employees, who are sick home and providing cleaning materials and hand sanitizers to staff," the letter said
Delaware’s DMV's are open for appointments only, to limit persons in the lobby coinciding with the governor's limits of 10 persons or less, aside from kiosk and drive-thru services.
Earlier this week, a DelDOT maintenance worker at the Chapman Road yard also tested positive for COVID19.