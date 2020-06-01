A sexual assault occurred in Brandywine Park Friday morning, Wilmington Police announced Monday.
Authorities said they were assisting DNREC Police with an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred May 29, 2020, around 8:30 a.m. in the area of North Park Drive and the Washington Street overpass.
That was all the information released by authorities.
Anyone who believes they may have additional information that may assist authorities in this investigation is urged to contact DNREC Police at 302.739.4580, Wilmington Police Det. Mary Quinn at 302.576.3651, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.