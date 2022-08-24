Wilmington Police said two men are behind bars on drug and weapons charges after they were arrested on August 17, 2022, in the 500 block of West 6th Street.
Police said the drug investigation yielded 695 bags of marijuana weighing in at over 17.5 pounds, a loaded 38-caliber revolver reported stolen out of South Carolina, and more than $15,000 in cash.
Lamotte Johns, 46, faces the following charges and is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $76,200 cash only bail.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 3 Quantity – Two Counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Edward Hopkins, 47, is being held on $21,000 secured bail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Tier 3 quantity and conspiracy.