A woman was shot and killed in Wilmington Sunday night, shattering the city's previous record of fatal shootings.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Van Buren Street in the Hedgeville neighborhood at 7:12 p.m. on November 14, 2021.
There, officers said they found 24-year-old Shardae Fuller, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The fatal shooting marks a new gun violence record for Wilmington. Fuller, who's the 33rd person to die from gunfire in the city, so far, this year, surpasses the 2017 total, in which 32 people were shot and killed.
Police Chief Robert Tracy issued prepared remarks on the record-breaking violence, saying Wilmington is not immune to a nationwide trend of increasing gun violence.
"Unfortunately, even as we have seen a 15% decrease in shooting incidents in Wilmington this year – including a more than 50% decrease in juvenile shooting incidents – and a decrease in overall crime, our city has seen an increase in fatal shooting incidents," said Tracy.
He attributed the spike to "residual effects" of societal interruptions sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Disruptions in other facets of the criminal justice system, nonprofit organizations, schools and community centers, coupled with increased challenges related to substance abuse, mental health and unemployment, continue to manifest themselves in our community and in cities and towns across the country," said Tracy.
He pointed to evidence-based crime reduction strategies like multi-jurisdictional partnerships and Group Violence Intervention, efforts he said have born fruit in the city's ongoing battle against gun violence. Tracy also pointed out a record number of gun arrests this year and highlighted the need for bail reform.
"Our department has made 254 gun arrests this year with a total of 247 defendants – meaning seven defendants have been arrested more than once by our agency this year alone on gun charges. Of the 247 defendants, 106 have had prior gun arrests," he said. "As of the end of October, 140 of the 247 defendants had been released pending further court proceedings – meaning that approximately 57% of those arrested on gun charges this year are out on bail pending trial."
"While bail is a critically important function of our criminal justice system, there is clear evidence that those with the highest propensity for committing a crime with a gun are also at a disproportionally higher risk of being targeted by gun violence themselves. These few individuals also pose among the greatest risks to public safety. Requiring significant cash bail, or denying bail altogether, for this small group of offenders would help ensure their own safety, as well as that of our neighborhoods. To this point, two individuals who had been arrested this year by our department on gun charges have since been murdered," said Tracy.
He also stressed the need for stronger penalties for those caught with illegal guns.
"Illegal firearm possession is a gateway crime to shooting incidents and murders. It is imperative that we continue to take action to send the clear message that illegal firearm possession will not be tolerated. Our communities have seen unacceptable levels of firearm violence, and we as a criminal justice system need to continue to devote resources to combatting firearm offenses," he said.
Tracy also pledged that officers won't relent in their efforts to combat rising gun violence.
"While gun violence remains a challenge we continue to address, the small group responsible for driving this violence does not represent all Wilmingtonians. Working together with our residents and our partners in the criminal justice system – fellow law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, judges and others – we will continue to work towards making our community safer for all of our residents and visitors."
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting of Fuller is asked to contact Wilmington Police said Detective Brandon Mosley at 302.576.3646 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.