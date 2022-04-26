Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined a city delegation travelling 14 hours to the Middle East to sign a friendship relationship with Doha, Qatar earlier this month.
The mayor joined Wilmington City Council Finance Committee Chair Chris Johnson on the trip, and Purzycki said they went on the persistent invitation of their hosts from the capital city of 2.3 million people.
"I think the only explanation that we're aware of is that we were invited, then re-invited, and when we told them we couldn't make it, they came back invited us again. It almost came to the point where we were insulting people by saying we weren't going to come."
Purzycki went on the 3-day trip, which included meeting with high-ranking city officials, and planting a "friendship tree" in the new Rawdat Al Khail Park that includes walkways, a jogging track, and cycle paths.
"That's a question we've had since the beginning. Instead of being skeptical about people's motives, I think we just went over there with an open mind and just accepted their view that they wanted to create friendship relationships with American cities, and they selected ours."
Johnson told his City Council colleagues last Thursday that Doha officials suggested they were looking to make investments in the United States, and that Wilmington could be on their radar.
"They're actually looking to get involved in some housing projects, particularly affordable housing projects."
Purzycki said they toured a lot of the infrastructure of the rapidly growing city, including an air conditioned stadium that will host several games, including one of the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this fall.
"When we saw some of their cultural centers which were beautiful, we saw their libraries, their educational campuses, we saw so many things over there that were inspirational that I think you generally come back with a sense of even greater possibilities about we might do back here."
Purzycki emphasized that despite it being enjoyable to see a different culture, it was a business trip.
"We went over there not only for cultural exchanges and see what other people do and how they run their governments, but also to establish relationships I hope will be fruitful in the future."
The mayor said he also passed along the best parts of Wilmington to an interested audience.
"I talked about corporations and chemicals, and our syntax strengths , and invited them to come here when they're thinking about what they might be able to do in Delaware and the States. I'm certain they will visit, and I'm certain they will be as well-received here as we were there. They could not have been any more gracious."
Delaware has entered into various other friendship agreements in the past, including Nemours, France; Kalmar, Sweden; Watford, England; and Osogbo, Nigeria.