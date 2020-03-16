The City of Wilmington will be making additional food sites available beginning on Tuesday for any child under 18-years-old can receive a combined breakfast and lunch meal.
These are in addition to regular after-school food sites in the city.
“We want to make sure that the young people who need a meal have the opportunity to get one within a reasonable distance from their homes,” said Mayor Purzycki in a statement.
As many as 900 meals will be available each day at the following locations:
|Ark Summer Camp
|534 Vandever Avenue
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Kingswood Community Center
|2300 Bowers Street
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|LJ’s Playpen Academy, Inc.
|2601 Carter Street
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|Police Athletic League
|3707 North Market Street
|10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Ark South Learning Center
|601 South Heald Street
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Hilltop Lutheran Neighborhood Center
|1018 West 6th Street
|10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center
|501 North Madison Street
|10 – 11:30 a.m.
|Woodlawn Library
|2020 West 9th Street
|10 – 11:30 a.m.
|Youth Empowerment
|1009 Sycamore Street
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Brown Park Evening
|7th and Duncan Streets
|3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Judy Johnson Evening
|3rd and DuPont Streets
|3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|3rd and Connell Evening
|3rd and Connell Streets
|3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.