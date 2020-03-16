wilm1.png

The City of Wilmington will be making additional food sites available beginning on Tuesday for any child under 18-years-old can receive a combined breakfast and lunch meal.

These are in addition to regular after-school food sites in the city.

“We want to make sure that the young people who need a meal have the opportunity to get one within a reasonable distance from their homes,” said Mayor Purzycki in a statement.

As many as 900 meals will be available each day at the following locations:

Ark Summer Camp534 Vandever Avenue10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kingswood Community Center2300 Bowers StreetNoon – 2 p.m.
LJ’s Playpen Academy, Inc.2601 Carter StreetNoon – 2 p.m.
Police Athletic League3707 North Market Street10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ark South Learning Center601 South Heald Street10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Hilltop Lutheran Neighborhood Center1018 West 6th Street10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center501 North Madison Street10 – 11:30 a.m.
Woodlawn Library2020 West 9th Street10 – 11:30 a.m.
Youth Empowerment1009 Sycamore Street11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Brown Park Evening7th and Duncan Streets3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Judy Johnson Evening3rd and DuPont Streets3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
3rd and Connell Evening3rd and Connell Streets3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

