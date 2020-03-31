Wilmington's meal distribution system has been expanded in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, so that more youth have greater access to regular nutrition, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Tuesday.
The grab-and-go meal sites offer breakfast, lunch, and, in some cases, dinner. More than 35,000 meals have been delivered since March 17, officials said.
"We continue to work to ensure that every young person who needs a meal can get one within a reasonable distance from their home," said Purzycki, "and we’ll add sites as needed in the future."
Parks and Recreation Director Kevin F. Kelley Sr. said, beginning Thursday, April 2, 2020, two locations--the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center and Youth Empowerment building--will be offering dinner options on a trial basis.