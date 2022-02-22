Wilmington officials will be expanding the resources dedicated to the GunStat initiative, a multi-agency program which seeks to get guns used in crimes--and those who use them--off the streets.
"I think that it just stands to reason that taking the resources of the federal government, the Attorney General's Office, and our WPD, and working together in a more formalized fashion, I am convinced we're going to start to see real significant success on getting guns off the streets," Mayor Mike Purzycki told WDEL.
The enhanced GunStat initiative will build on the already established program CompStat, which relies on "data-driven management tools" to drive police officer deployment efficiency based on crime trends and data. In the new iteration, GunStat would use targeted prosecution to track and deter gun crimes and keep violent offenders off the streets for greater lengths of time.
"We've done this very, very well, but incorporating not only the resources of the AG's office and the US Attorney's Office, but the insights that they have, I think greatly enhances the efficacy of this program," Purzycki said. "[We're] also working to get bail increased for violent individuals who possess firearms. I think that is having the effect of keeping more people in prison waiting for trial. That notion might offend somebody, but they should realize this...These are violent individuals, they play in a violent game, and when you turn them right back out on the street, there's a pretty high probability that they're going to go right back to doing what they do--which is terrifying to everybody who lives in that community, and really hurts our city."
Enhancing the program meant increasing law enforcement, prosecutorial staff, and resources dedicated to the initiative, as well as bringing together an executive committee to directly oversee the initiative, and that committee includes Purzycki himself, Attorney General Kathy Jennings, U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss, and Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy.
"We're going to be meeting monthly and reviewing what the actions of the enhanced GunStat approach, and I think it's likely to increase accountability if you've got the chief executives, essentially, of all of these organizations, looking over the shoulders of those who do these things," he said. "And I think what we would be doing is just heightening awareness of the responsibility to the individuals to ensure that the people who are likely violators, that we do everything we can to keep them inside."
While Jennings said 80% of gun offenders are ultimately convicted, gun crime continues to increase even while overall crime decreases. In the last two years, Wilmington Police reported more than 600 gun crime arrests. Integrating GunStat intelligence with National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) analysis of firearms and ballistic evidence, Wilmington officers will be able to track gun offenders from case-to-case, and act accordingly if firearm violence is committed again.
"The message is that there is a broad consensus that those who carry weapons, who are persons otherwise prohibited, will be punished severely," Purzycki said. "They will be detained, they will be imprisoned. We just don't have any more patience for this culture of firearms in our neighborhoods."
Purzycki said, despite recent criticisms and controversy surrounding the department and, in particular, Chief Tracy, he's happy with the job his department has been doing.
"When I look at what goes on nationally in city after city, and the kind of violations I see of civil rights and human rights, I think I'm convinced ever so more that our officers do an extraordinary job under the most difficult circumstances," the mayor said. "I've seen these guys and women run down alleys chasing people who are armed, chasing people who just committed a violent shooting, chasing them in cars. It's remarkable what they do, and the success they have--and the few, really, complaints of any kind of abusive behavior. I think it's a great department and I couldn't be any prouder of the work they do, and the restraint they show sometimes in very difficult circumstances."