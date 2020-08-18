Milwaukee's loss is Delaware's gain as the city of Wilmington sees a slight economic boom due to the virtual Democratic National Convention after months of decreases tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Ninety-two percent of our budget was hotel tax, and that totally died March 17th," said Sarah Willoughby, executive director of the Greater Wilmington Visitors & Convention Bureau.
Even if the only attendees of the virtual convention are just reporters, it still means hotels with more rooms booked than usually lately and more crowded restaurants.
"I mean to have national exposure like this and not have to pay for it...it's great exposure," said Willoughby.
Robert Pascal, owner of Excel Tent and Services, had seen a bit of a boost this summer setting up tents for expanded outdoor seating for restaurants. But he said the convention really saved his business. He's been busy setting up stages and other protective structures for expensive network television equipment as reporters converge on Wilmington.
"I actually thought I might go out business with the way things were going, and now it looks like I'll have enough money to get through the winter and keep my guys going," he said.
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is expected to speak from the Chase Center on the Riverfront in remarks as part of the virtual convention Thursday night. His vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, will speak Wednesday night.
Ruth Smith and her daughter plan to hang around these next few days in hopes of catching a glimpse of Harris.
"She actually lets us realize, as women, you know, young girls, that anything can be possible," said Smith.
