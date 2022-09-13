The Wilmington Fire Department is planning to hold a late-year Fire Academy as their numbers have dwindled in a competitive environment.
"We're becoming a very young department, but we still have a large population of men and women who have the ability to retire as they're past 20 years," Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney told the Public Safety Committee of Wilmington City Council on Monday. "This is something that we're going to have to plan for to hire each year moving forward."
Wilmington is currently at 143 firefighters, down from their authorized strength of 156.
WFD is permitted to ask for a Fire Academy class any time they drop below the 95% limit, and for the second time in the past two years, it has reached that point.
Looney said his office has prepared by setting up 110 panel interviews that would begin as soon as they receive Wilmington City Council's blessing, which could come as quickly as Thursday's meeting.
"We talk a lot about recruitment, however one of the things we need to start focusing on is retainment. It's a different environment now, there's a lot of career departments around us, so that's something that we are discussing among my staff, and we are doing everything we can to retain our employees."
The deadline to apply for this potential class was August 5.
He said the hope is to find enough officers to make up the 13-person gap, but also hire a few others, due to expected attrition between now and when they would be prepared to starting battling Wilmington's fires.
WFD graduated its last Fire Academy on July 19, 2021, and after Looney was asked about the diversity of the potential new recruits, he said he is hopeful they can match, or exceed, the diversity of that wave of new firefighters.
If all goes to plan, the new Wilmington Fire Academy would commence in mid-to-late November.