The Delaware Public Employment Relations Board on Monday, June 15, 2020, denied a request by Wilmington firefighters union Local 1590 for a stay of an arbitrator's binding decision on a contract with the City of Wilmington.
The Board however, during a 90-minute online hearing, left open an appeal window for the union.
The arbitration ruling released on May 27, 2020, chose the city's last, best offer which included changing the firefighters' shift work from 24 hours on and 72 hours off, to 24 hours on and 48 hours off.
That schedule change is set to go into effect July 1st.
In arguing for the stay, union attorney Aaron Shapiro said it was no longer about swapping schedules.
"What this has turned into is, as we have argued, quite frankly a wholesale disenfranchisement in this case of the firefighters of the right to bargain for their hours of work."
"If allowed to be put into place there will be nothing left to bargain for over hours of work or related working conditions," said Shapiro. "Simply look at the terms of its offer containing matters related to hours of work, it eviscerates and eliminates all such terms."
In his rebuttal, attorney Scott Holt said the city is not being given unilateral authority on scheduling.
"The arbitrator's decision was clear that if the city were to exercise it's inherent management authority to change the schedule, which it has, it must bargain with the union over the impact any such change may have on terms and conditions."
Holt pointed out that as the result of binding arbitration, one side is always going to end up unhappy.
"The arbitrator noted when the fire chief [Michael Donohue] announced the city would be moving to this three platoon, 24/48 schedule back in November, 2019 the union had an opportunity to bargain over the effects of this change - it did not," said Holt.
"Instead, as the arbitrator noted, the IAFF put all of its eggs in one basket to try and maintain the status quo."
The union has two weeks to file an appeal brief and the city will then have two weeks to respond before a hearing for oral arguments is scheduled.