Wilmington firefighters' appeal in an ongoing legal battle against the city over a shift change that went into effect last summer was heard in Delaware's Court of Chancery last week.
Since 2006, firefighters had been working under a negotiated schedule of 24/72, which equates to 24 full hours on-duty and three days off. As of July 1, 2020, after a Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) decision, the city switched to a 24/48 schedule, or 24 hours on-duty and two full days off.
"What was clear from the outset was that the city wanted to change the firefighters' work schedule," said International Association of Firefighters Local 1590 attorney Aaron Shapiro. "It is hours of work and work schedules and minimum mandatory standards that they have been bargaining with the city for many, many years."
Shapiro argues an employer, in this case, the city of Wilmington, cannot unilaterally change hours of work and certain related conditions without using the collective bargaining process.
"The union is not suggesting that an employer can't demand to bargain over schedule change in the abstract--that's not a dispute here--it's an absolute normal and appropriate term for bargaining, but the union's position [is] it's a mandatory subject of bargaining and needs to be preserved as such," said Shapiro. If all hours and schedules are to be at the fire chief's discretion, then there isn't going to be a room to bargain for those hours."
Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti, Jr. called this the "heart of the issue" in his eyes.
Additionally, Shapiro called into question the nature and rationale for the shift change. He argued against the city's claim that the shift change would create an "unsustainable amount of overtime."
"There's no question that the city was using a lot of overtime to fully staff its operations and had engaged in a consistent level of overtime expenditures...for 13 or more years. There was nothing new or different about this. The city, desiring the change and saying it was only an overtime expenditure issue, did not present evidence that the fire department was unable to meet its service requirements, was unable to meet response times, that it was suffering an abhorrent degradation of fire service," said Shapiro.
Firefighters and their families have told WDEL the sudden shift change disrupted their lives, causing changes to childcare, during a pandemic.
"My raise now became child care because of I wasn't available to be home, and that creates a very, very serious problem," firefighter Jake Craig, who's the father of a 2-year-old child, told WDEL after the court hearing.
Shapiro added the city conducted no assessment of how a 24/48 schedule would work for the department, how it works for other departments, and whether overtime would still be required with the shift change.
"24/72 does require, in many months and on several days, overtime to fulfill the minimum mandatory requirements...it is related to staffing numbers, but it had been consistently done that way," said Shapiro. "In terms of the city's claim that it couldn't sustain the overtime, there was no demonstration of what 'sustainable overtime' meant; there was no demonstration that city council, for example, was asking to reduce overtime expenditures; there's no demonstration that the city was looking to reduce expenditures in any other area. So while there certainly was overtime expenditures here, it had been consistent for more than a decade, if not longer."
Shapiro further argued the city's use of rolling bypass--or a controversial practice of closing an engine company on a rotating basis--forced them to incur the overtime costs it claims are "unsustainable." The union's attorney further stated that the unilateral shift continues to require overtime costs.
"In terms of applying any kind of reasonable criteria on how the 24/48 schedule was going to work in the city, what it would look like and why it presented a compelling situation or need for change, what has happened is that following the forced implementation of it, the city has been, quite frankly, ordering almost 50% more overtime in the first six months of its operation than what it was doing in the past six months," Shapiro said.
The shift change came with a pay increase. Firefighters have attested that "pay increase" just pays them for the additional days they're now required to work with the shift change.
City attorney Lauren Russell argued firefighters did get a wage increase, on top of working additional hours. To the heart of the issue, she argued the union does not have an exclusive right to set its schedule.
"Nothing in the process would require that the union's particular schedule be one that is selected or that the platoon and shift structure that the union wanted to maintain which was the four platoon 24/72 structure, they have no right to that structure; they have a right to bargain for terms and conditions of employment."
Russell said Shapiro's argument that the shift change centers around overtime is inaccurate.
"One of the things that I have heard from Mr. Shapiro during oral arugment...is this idea that it's strictly about overtime, and it's not," she said. "This is not just about budget. Surely, there are fundamental impacts of overtime on budget, but the use of rolling bypass and it's implication for the standard of services that are provided to residents of the city when there is a fire cannot be denied here. The way that the city is going to meet those burdens with the staffing levels that it currently has are again issues that cannot be denied, and I think that the union is overlooking the fact that it sought to tie the city's hands in controlling those issues....the union's [last best and final offer], if implemented, effectively forces the city to continue expending funds in a very specific way or to alter its staffing levels."
Russell further argued that Shapiro's claims that the city has not provided a "compelling" argument or evidence of what constitutes "sustainable overtime" are invalid.
"The fact of the matter is that [we're] not required to establish those things...[the arbitrator must] review factors and make a determining factor as to which proposal is more reasonable. it does not require us to present a 'compelling' case; it doesn't require us to establish what level of overtime is 'sustainable' and what level is not because we obtain exclusive authority...to set our overall budget and determine how money is going to be expended," she said. "This is not just an issue of staffing the fire department. Every dollar spent in one place is a dollar not spent somewhere else and that impacts the city's governance of all of the many services it provides."
Vice Chancellor Fioravanti Jr. said he's focused on an issue of the fire chief's "unfettered discretion."
"I am a little bit sympathetic to the union's position that this seems to be, for lack of a better term, a Trojan horse," he said.
The vice chancellor also pointed out the city's last best and final offer did not specify a switch to 24/48 shift. Russell argued the proposed shift change was clear in all bargaining efforts.
"The chief has the discretion to say...'we're going to a 24/24 system, where you're one 24-hour shift on, one 24-hour shift off.' The way that that is then implemented is the subject of negotiation...renegotiate the selection of vacation days...we need to decide who's going to be assigned to [which days]. All of those issues are bargained, but the chief's choice of, in that case, a two-platoon structure and a 24/24 shift structure, it is his to make. It is the then the impact if that, the effect of it that is subject to bargaining," Russell said.
Chancellor Fioravanti, Jr. said he'd take the arguments under advisement. There's no word on when a ruling may be issued in the case. Either side could appeal the Chancery Court's decision to the state's highest court.
The firefighters want to see the PERB decision overturned, and their last best and final offer accepted.
"We weren't asking for much, honestly, we just kind of wanted to keep the status quo. I think the big sticking point for us was the shift. I don't think people really realize the change the shift has had on families in general," said Local 1590 union president Lt. John Cawthray. "It's about the quality of life of our family."
Craig, who's been with Wilmington Fire for a decade, said the forced shift change created animosity.
"I don't think it was ever bargained for. I think it was more a of a threat--'hey you're going to this whether you like it or not,' and that created a lot of animosity in the family life because I'm telling my wife -- 'there's nothing I can do' versus well...let's figure out how we negotiate this as a union, and then we move forward from that. It was more of a 'this is what we're going to do' and we didn't have a choice," said Craig.
"I'd love to see the judge make a ruling that enables union bodies the opportunity to bargain--that's really what I would like. I feel like we were kind of cheated of that," said Craig. "The thing that has to be considered is we're not necessarily arguing a shift--we're arguing that we really were stripped of our opportunity to bargain
The FY 2021 budget for overtime within the fire department is $1.195 million. But as of March 9, they've come close to exceeding that total, spending just over $1.3 million. Fire Chief Mike Donohue said several factors affect the overtime budget--not just the shift change.
"The most significant is the amount of personnel that have retired or left the fire department. The authorized strength for suppression is 142 and presently we have 122 assigned due to vacancies. That puts us down a total of 20 or roughly six per platoon. We also have a number of people who were off long term sick, injured and military leave, some a year or more. Since the implementation of the new shift, the department has experienced high incidences of non-COVID related sick leave. Usage of sick leave is up significantly over the same time last year. When firefighters are off sick, overtime (at straight pay) is utilized to cover the shift. If firefighters do not volunteer to work overtime, a firefighter is ordered to work and is paid overtime at the rate of time and one-half," he said.
Since 2018, the city has spent $536,527 on legal fees fighting the contract dispute, according to the city solicitor's office. The union had spent about $225,000 prior to heading to Chancery Court.