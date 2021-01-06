The families of three fallen Wilmington firefighters and survivors have lost their final appeal in a civil lawsuit arising from the 2016 Canby Park rowhome fire that killed three city firefighters and injured three others.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that plaintiffs failed to allege a deprivation of a constitutional right after a District Court noted they failed to allege a "cognizable claim" under the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. Plaintiffs had made three substantive due process claims, including state-created danger and a shocks the conscience claim.
Throughout the case, plaintiffs' attorney Tom Neuberger had claimed that the controversial use of rolling bypass, or the conditional closure of an engine on a rotating basis, led to a delay of water to the scene of the fire that caused the deaths of three firefighters--Lt. Chris Leach and senior firefighters Ardy hope and Jerry Fickes. Firefighter Brad Speakman, Senior Firefighter Terry Tate and Lt. John Cawthray were also injured in the fire. Only Cawthray remains on-duty to this date. Tate and Speakman were forced into early retirement due to their injuries.
In the District Court case, Judge Maryellen Norieka wrote:
"The alleged risk faced by the firefighters, even if it may have been increased by the conduct of Defendants [former Mayor Dennis Williams, former Fire Chief Anthony Goode, and the City of Wilmington], was still inherent in their employment as firefighters because the increase was not so severe that the employees would almost certainly suffer immediately injury or death. The District Court also opined that the failure to abide by legislative mandates or standards of practice did not alter this outcome. It further indicated that there was no suggestion that the firefighters were compelled (either by threats of job loss or otherwise) to be exposed to such risks."
In its denial, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit said it agreed with that opinion:
"We agree with the District Court that risk of injury or death is inherent to a firefighter's job and that may increase in risk on account of either the 'rolling bypass' policy, the alleged understaffing, or any other alleged misconduct on the part of Defendants did not alter the fundamental nature of inherent risk."
The appeals court opinion also cited Estate of Phillips v. D.C.:
"'[The Fire Chief's] deliberate indifference may have increased the Firefighters' exposure to risk, but the risk itself--injury or death suffered in a fire--is inherent in their profession.'"
Neuberger said Wednesday the case has come to an end.
"These heroes died because of an official city policy of defying city council and keeping fire engines and firefighters away from civilians trapped in burning buildings," said Neuberger. "But under the present state of federal law, justice will never be done before a Delaware federal court jury for the victims of the city's reckless and deadly policies."
The City of Wilmington, which had pledged to aggressively defend the case after it already paid $11 million to affected firefighters and their families in medical costs and benefits, had no comment.
In 2019, Beatriz Fana-Ruiz was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder and arson in connection with the fatal fire.
Read the full opinion: