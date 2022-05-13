Wilmington fighters were able to prevent a kitchen fire from spreading to other units inside an apartment complex Friday afternoon.
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the Dorset Apartments at 1301 N. Harrison Street at 12:16 on May 13, 2022, and found an active kitchen fire.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and while smoke did billow into the hallways and stairwell, there was no reported fire damage in any neighboring apartment.
WFD recommends you close doors when you sleep or are away from your home, to help prevent the spread of any fires.
Wilmington Fire Marshals are investigating the exact cause of the fire.