Wilmington firefighters put out a Hedgeville blaze quickly on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials say the found a house on the 1200 block of Linden Street on fire when they arrived at 4:11 p.m on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Firefighters were able to quickly spot the point of origin, and put out the fire in less than 20 minutes, while rescuing a cat from inside the house.
There were no injuries to firefighters. The American Red Class is assisting two adults and four children.
Officials did not estimate the amount of damage from the fire.