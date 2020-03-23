Wilmington firefighters are raising issues with the city's contingency plan if the department were to be hard-hit by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Wilmington Firefighters Association Local 1590 union president Joe Leonetti Jr. said the city's emergency plan only ensures residents' and firefighters' safety if rolling bypass, or the closure of an engine on a rotating basis, is rescinded.
The contingency plan includes going from a four-platoon to a two-platoon system and altering firefighters' work hours, which was tested several years ago.
"You got 24 [hours] on, 24 hours [off]," he said. "If the manpower goes down enough, that's something..we'll have to put in place. And we're ready to do it. We understand. We took this job and during emergency situations, we might have to make sacrifices, and we're okay with that. We're just trying to make sure that if they do that emergency plan, is all of our engine companies going to be open? Or is it going to be less resources for the citizens, and less resources for the firefighters?"
Leonetti Jr. wrote to the administration last week expressing concerns about the policy as well as a lack of cleaning supplies during the virus outbreak.
"Our biggest concern--and it always is and always will be--is the continued use of rolling bypass," he said.
Leonetti said he told the administration about a FEMA public assistance grant, under the Stafford Act, made possible through the federal emergency declaration, which frees up $40 billion to help combat the virus, and allows state and local governments to be reimbursed up to 75 percent of costs for emergency protective measures.
"We're still down an engine company almost every day, so we've asked and pleaded with the mayor, the human resources director, and our fire chief to open our engine company. We want it every day, but especially right now," he said.
He pointed to Washington D.C.'s fire department which took down two engine companies and led to the quarantine of 100 firefighters.
"We only have 150 firefighters on he whole Wilmington Fire Department," he said. "I just think about what happens if an engine company in Wilmington gets exposed to that? Goes back to a station and exposes another company, and takes those two companies out of service, and we're already down an engine company, and then something happens?"
Within a few days of receipt of the letter, the city sent over bleach, Lysol disinfectant, and Clorox bathroom cleaners. It did not address rolling bypass.
"It's a step forward, it's not where we want to be, but it's a positive step," said Leonetti.
In an email to WDEL, the city said there are no plans to change Wilmington Fire Department operations at this time.
"Depending on the staffing shortage, the department would request mutual aid from the county volunteer fire organization," Fire Chief Michael Donohue.
John Rago, the mayor's deputy chief of policy and communication, said the chief is in receipt of information about the grant.
"We are awaiting more information about the grant in order to make a decision about applying for it," he told WDEL.
In the meantime, firefighters are taking steps to ensure a contingency plan isn't necessary. They're conducting twice-daily cleanings of fire stations--once in the morning and once at night--as opposed to the normal, single daily cleaning.
"We keep a bottle of stuff on the truck, and we do the door handles, and the arm rests, and we're doing that a little bit more often as well," said Leonetti.
He added each truck has five masks on-board--four for firefighters and one for a patient. Firefighters have also adjusted the way they respond to EMS calls.
"If the ambulance is there, we will not enter the building unless the ambulance actually needs us. Sometimes, we just all go in. We do a patient-contact, and we leave, if they don't need us. Now, we're just staying outside, unless the fire department gets there first--and that does happen quite often, we beat the ambulances to the scene. So instead of all four of the firefighters going in, we're just sending two."
But the real issue is rolling bypass, Leonetti said.
"It'll get the job done as long as everything's open--they allow us to have all the resources," he said. "As of right now, we're still operating under-staffed with five engines instead of six engines. That's a safety concern."
While the fire department is down 16 positions, adding the sixth engine would cost significant overtime.
"We're still staffed enough to make that work, it's just going to cost overtime, and they don't want to pay the overtime. But it's not our fault, the firefighters' fault, or the citizens' fault, that the city administration decided to cut 16 positions and then blamed the rising overtime on the firefighters and cut an engine company."
Leonetti said it's likely only a matter of time before COVID-19 affects the fire department, after the city sent more than two dozen employees home to quarantine following a Public Works employee testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday last week. Leonetti said firefighters have been in and out that building for the last two weeks getting physicals and training.
"It's already affected L&I; it's affected Public Works," he said. "We're received no notification if we were in the building at the same time as this person," he said. "I understand you don't want to cause a panic either, and I just think if members were down there, they should've been been contacted directly; it doesn't need to be anything out in the public just to let them know 'keep a heads up and look out for symptoms.'"
"It would just be a shame for someone to get it where it could have been avoided."
Wilmington City Councilman Vash Turner has made a public call for the city to close all buildings, asking that the city do its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"As a person who has been affected by, the West Nile Virus, an illness with life changing effects, moving swiftly to contain and make the workplace sanitary while limiting further exposure is of high priority. Closing business would prevent movement between buildings and allow those who were exposed to be quarantined without fear of losing pay. I implore the decision to close business at the city level in order for those exposed to be quarantined and proper sanitation take place at both the city and state buildings occur immediately."
Turner also spoke at Thursday's first digital city council meeting during the comment period about the need to close city buildings/operations. Council made no official move to support any kind of closure.
Leonetti suspects a big reason the city may be avoiding a closure of all of its buildings is cost.
"Police and firefighters have a clause in our union contract that says when they shut down the building, we get extra pay. The firefighters' overtime and holidays is always straight pay. But if they shut down the building--it happens during major snowstorms, if they send all the workers home, we get paid an extra eight hours on the day," he said.
It's unclear how much those clauses in first responders' contracts could cost the city in the event of an extended closure like Delaware's schools are facing.
"We're sympathetic to this, it's something we never really dealt with before. It's evolving, every day something different comes out and we're learning more about this virus, and we're on the front lines, and we understand, and we'll be there. We just want to make sure we're getting everything we can to be safe and not bring this home to out families, and not bring this home to the men and women that we work with, and spread it throughout the community."