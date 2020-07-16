Wilmington firefighters dealt with their second house fire in a 24-hour stretch on Thursday morning.
Fire crews from Station 6 were first on the scene of the fire on West 5th Street between Union and Lincoln streets on July 16, 2020.
Smoke was coming from the back of a multi-unit structure.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames to the room of origin, but one adult and four children were displaced by the damage, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental, started by candles.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were out on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 for a house fire at 24th and Jessup streets.