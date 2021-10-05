The Wilmington Flower Market's plans to have a festival this fall have been canceled.
Organizers said the sudden death of the Flower Market's co-chair Jimmy Malick played into their decision as did the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Malick died in June.
"Jimmy was an enthusiastic supporter and treasured friend of Flower Market," said Julie Baylis-Wozniak in a written statement. "Jimmy was a passionate advocate for The Wilmington Flower Market's vision to raise critical funding to support the needs of Delaware's children. He will fondly be remembered for both his friendship and leadership, his many years of service as well as his personal mission statement: 'it's for the kids!'"
The Wilmington Flower Market was forced to cancel what would have been its centennial celebration in 2020. In April of 2021, they announced intentions to host a mini fall festival Oct. 14-15 in Rockford Park, featuring mums, pumpkins, and other Halloween-themed events. But now organizers confirm those events are not happening.
"Due to uncertainty caused by the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the board and volunteers have decided to focus all efforts on planning the return of their beloved Flower Market [next spring]."
Organizers plan to host the 100th anniversary celebration when the Flower Market returns to Rockford Park on May 5-7, 2022.
Money raised from Flower Market sales benefits children's charities in Delaware, including programs that provide reading materials, wheelchairs, bedsheets and camperships to needy children.