The Wilmington Flower Market returns to Rockford Park beginning on Thursday, May 11, 2023, following two years of COVID, and a Saturday cancellation last year due to rain and high winds.
2023 Chairperson Karin Meis said they just try to ignore the weather reports in advance of the annual event.
"We don't talk about the 'w' word, we just keep prepping and hoping people are going to come out regardless," said Meis, "but we're pretty excited though it looks like the sun's going to be shining."
The annual rite of spring has raised over $4 million over the past 100 years for dozens of children's charities.
The Flower Market runs through Saturday, May 13th.
Following is the entertainment schedule:
THURSDAY, MAY 11
10-11am Mr. Skip (Songs for Kids)
11-12pm Jungle John (Reptile Show)
12-1pm Flip-N-Mickeys (Celtic Rock Cover Band)
1-2pm David Darwin (One-Man Sideshow)
2-3pm Emily Drinker (Folk, Pop, Rock Original Artist)
3-4pm Andrew Moorer (Pop Rock Original Artist)
4-6pm Kicking Sunrise (Hip Hop, Pop, R&B Cover Band)
6-7pm Haha Charade (Indie Rock Original Band)
7-8pm Jimmy & The Parrots (Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band)
FRIDAY, MAY 12
10-11pm Sing Along Princess Parties with Superhero Friends
11-12pm I See Magic (Interactive Entertainment)
12-1pm Phillie Phanatic (Note: 35 to 40-minute appearance between the hours of 12pm-1pm.)
12-1:30pm Charlie Manuel (World Series Champion Baseball Manager) - Brief Q&A. Autographs and pictures following.
12:30-2pm Broad Street Appeal (Modern Rock Cover Band)
2-3pm Meadow Perry (Bubble Magician)
3-4pm Red Smith (Folk, Country, Rock Original Artist)
4-5pm John Faye (Indie Rock Original Artist)
5-6pm Carly Simmons (Country Americana Original Artist)
6-8pm Royals (Alternative, Pop Cover Band)
SATURDAY, MAY 13
10-11am Music Play Patrol Featuring Mr. Boom Boom (Children's Music)
11-12pm Party Princess Productions (Storytelling with Alice & her
Wonderland Friend/Adventures with the Superheroes)
12-1pm Beatlemania Now (Beatles Tribute Band)
1-2pm Ridiculous Nicholas (Family Comedy, Variety Entertainer)
2-3pm School of Rock Hockessin (House Cover Band)
3-4pm NITRO NITRA (Classic Rock Original Band)
4-5pm Die Tired (Modern Rock Original Band)
5-6:30pm Phillip Phillips (National Platinum Recording Artist)
Note: Five-song acoustic set. Autographs and pictures following.