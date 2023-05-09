IMG_1554.jpg

The Wilmington Flower Market returns to Rockford Park beginning on Thursday, May 11, 2023, following two years of COVID, and a Saturday cancellation last year due to rain and high winds.

2023 Chairperson Karin Meis said they just try to ignore the weather reports in advance of the annual event.

"We don't talk about the 'w' word, we just keep prepping and hoping people are going to come out regardless," said Meis, "but we're pretty excited though it looks like the sun's going to be shining."

The annual rite of spring has raised over $4 million over the past 100 years for dozens of children's charities.

The Flower Market runs through Saturday, May 13th.

Following is the entertainment schedule:

THURSDAY, MAY 11

10-11am          Mr. Skip (Songs for Kids)                                                      

11-12pm          Jungle John (Reptile Show)                            

12-1pm            Flip-N-Mickeys (Celtic Rock Cover Band)       

1-2pm              David Darwin (One-Man Sideshow)               

2-3pm              Emily Drinker (Folk, Pop, Rock Original Artist)          

3-4pm              Andrew Moorer (Pop Rock Original Artist)   

4-6pm              Kicking Sunrise (Hip Hop, Pop, R&B Cover Band)      

6-7pm              Haha Charade (Indie Rock Original Band)                 

7-8pm              Jimmy & The Parrots (Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band)  

                                                           

FRIDAY, MAY 12

10-11pm          Sing Along Princess Parties with Superhero Friends                         

11-12pm          I See Magic (Interactive Entertainment)       

12-1pm            Phillie Phanatic (Note: 35 to 40-minute appearance between the hours of 12pm-1pm.)

12-1:30pm       Charlie Manuel (World Series Champion Baseball Manager) - Brief Q&A. Autographs and pictures following.

12:30-2pm       Broad Street Appeal (Modern Rock Cover Band)      

2-3pm              Meadow Perry (Bubble Magician)                

3-4pm              Red Smith (Folk, Country, Rock Original Artist)        

4-5pm              John Faye (Indie Rock Original Artist)           

5-6pm              Carly Simmons (Country Americana Original Artist)             

6-8pm              Royals  (Alternative, Pop Cover Band)                      

SATURDAY, MAY 13

10-11am          Music Play Patrol Featuring Mr. Boom Boom (Children's Music)                                                   

11-12pm          Party Princess Productions (Storytelling with Alice & her

Wonderland Friend/Adventures with the Superheroes)       

12-1pm            Beatlemania Now (Beatles Tribute Band)     

1-2pm              Ridiculous Nicholas (Family Comedy, Variety Entertainer)   

2-3pm              School of Rock Hockessin (House Cover Band)         

3-4pm              NITRO NITRA (Classic Rock Original Band)                

4-5pm              Die Tired (Modern Rock Original Band)        

5-6:30pm         Phillip Phillips (National Platinum Recording Artist) 

Note: Five-song acoustic set. Autographs and pictures following.       

