The Wilmington Flower Market is back!
"It feels like we're coming home, right? We're back to the nice May showers. It's been a long two years trying to pull this together, and we're all super, super excited to be here and looking forward to everybody showing up on grounds [Thursday,]" said Karin Meis, General Chair for the Wilmington Flower Market board.
The nonprofit organization is excited to finally be able to celebrate the annual charitable event's 100th anniversary after the occasion was put on hold the previous two years while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the market benefits almost 50 charities aimed at helping Delaware's children, its absence was palpable.
"We've definitely received grant requests that we haven't been able to fulfill, unfortunately. But we were able to extend the deadline this year, so we could cross our fingers that we'd be able to hold the market, Meis said. "We've got a lot of interest, and hopefully we'll make some money over the next couple days so we can pay some grants to some very needy organizations in the state of Delaware."
During a brunch hosted Wednesday where the guest of honor were past board chairs from previous years, Meis noted the weather, intermittent showers, seemed to be the traditional forecast for the Wilmington Flower Market every year it was held. She said people are used to it by now, and it shouldn't keep them away as long as they remember their rain boots and umbrellas. Mary Ingham, chairwoman in 1976, agreed.
"Driving in earlier today down by the plant section, the ladies were unloading their cars with plants and putting them in the tent. It was drizzling rain at that time, but the Flower Market volunteers are wonderful. And they persevere no matter what," Ingham said. "People will come. They will come. Particularly the kids will come...It looks wonderful to see the tents up, rides ready, and the grounds just bustling with activity."
And it didn't always used to look like that, according to Louise Buonassisi, another former chair who oversaw the board in 1965. However, at 102 years old, she knows a thing or two about how the Flower Market used to operate.
"A friend of my older sister [said,] 'Louise, I want you to get into the Flower Market, I think you'd enjoy it. So I did it. It was down in Cool Springs Park downtown," Buonassisi recalled. "Now it's here. And it wasn't anything like the size it is now. There was nothing for children to ride, nothing like that. So it's much different. It has just grown immensely."
The event, held just before Mother's Day each year, is run entirely by volunteers. This year, from May 5th to May 7th at Rockford Park, visitors will be able to use "Magic Money" cards they can digitally load with funds so they don't need to worry about carrying around or making transactions with cash. Meis said there would also be some different food vendors, and a small stage in the beer garden providing entertainment when the big stage is quiet.
"The tents will be up all weekend. We have the covered beer garden. We also have covered seating for eating," she said. "And you can take cover in the retail tents and do some shopping while you're hiding from the showers."