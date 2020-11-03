Wilmington Friends has forfeit Friday's football game at Saint Mark's, as the school is struggling to keep a healthy roster.
Friends Head Coach Bob Tattersall told WDEL that after their season-opening loss against Caravel, the Quakers lost three players due to injury, giving them just 19 available players.
Friends roster going into the season had just 4 seniors, 3 juniors, 10 sophomores, and the rest being freshmen.
In some cases, two-way starters were being backed up by inexperienced freshmen.
Tattersall said his hope is by adding a bye week, the team can be healthy enough to compete in their final four games, two against Tower Hill, and games against Dickinson and Seaford.
Saint Mark's would have the option of accepting the forfeit win, or potentially picking up the only Delaware team with a Week 3 bye, Tower Hill. The Spartans and Hillers are already scheduled to meet on November 21.
WDEL was scheduled to broadcast Friends/Saint Mark's game, we will instead present Caravel at Red Lion on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.