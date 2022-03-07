Wilmington Friends high school students made a strong argument for being declared winners of a statewide competition over the weekend.

The students walked away winners of the Delaware Law Related Education Center's 2022 Delaware High School Mock Trial Competition. The two-day event, in its 31st year, set 17 teams of 8-to-12 students against each other to argue a variety of scenarios.

"Not all of them want to go into the law, but it's a wonderful experience in terms of teaching speaking skills, analytical skills, and all those kinds of things, as well as learning a little bit about the law," said Executive Director Pat Quann. "I would really stress the fact that it helps students work as a team and learn how to stand up and talk in court, which is kind of a challenge."

The competition was held virtually again this year on Friday, March 4th, and Saturday, March 5th, to preserve the positive momentum on the COVID-19 front, and involved arguing a case on the heels of a similar real-world example announced earlier that same week.

"They all get the same case; it was a criminal case this year, and it was interesting because it was really timely. It was about a doctor who had prescribed narcotics to a patient and the patient died," Quann said. "It went through the facts, of her clinic, and what she had been doing beforehand, and why this particular patient had been treated the way she'd been treated. So they were trying her for for murder, basically."

Wilmington Friends were standouts once again, making them back-to-back champions, because of their ability to rely on each other, Quann said.

"They're a very savvy group of students. They've done this for many years, and they have a wonderful coach and wonderful attorney advisors that work with them," she said. "I think that their teamwork is one of their real strengths. The fact that they operate together, they depend on each other, and they know how to relate to each other, that makes them a really strong team."

While winners will sometimes go into the field--and even become familiar faces on the scene later in their careers--Quann stressed that's not really the point of the event, instead seeing it as an opportunity to increase one's ability to operate in a professional public setting.

"We've had a number of people who went into law. In fact, it was funny because one of the presiding judges this year in one of the trials was a former Mock Trial student, and he's now an attorney in Philadelphia," Quann said. "So there's a number of students who have gone on to become attorneys--but that's not really our goal. Our goal is to give students that experience and learn the teamwork, and learn how to analyze information. It's open to a whole variety of students, not just kids who want to get into law."

Quann had an extensive list of individuals and organizations who help give students the experience, from the staff at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center who typically host them, to the presiding and scoring judges and administrators, the Paralegal Association and the Delaware State Bar Association, as well as Appraisal Committee co-chairs Daniel Attaway and N. Christopher Griffiths.

"I'm just always amazed at the number of people we have that support the program," Quann said. "I'm grateful...for the students. It makes them excited, and the community knows we're doing some stuff for kids even in this crazy time."