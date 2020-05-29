Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.