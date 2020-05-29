Wilmington Friends sophomore Hannah Carter has a dream to make it to Broadway, and she hopes a competition can take her one step closer.
Carter is one of 16 contestants in the third round of Broadway World’s “Next on Stage” competition.
She is competing for $1,000 to go to a charity of her choice, vocal lessons, and a chance to record a single to benefit the Actors Fund that helps actors or other players in the theater when they need financial help.
Hannah’s song in this round is “Sorrow Done” from We Foxes, which she picked along with her vocal coach – and 2018 Tony Award Winner – Lindsay Mendez. Hannah said the song means a lot in several areas.
"I love this song, it's very inspirational, and I chose it because the time that we're in, there's a lot of negative things going on, yet in this song the character is just endlessly talking about how excited she is to see someone that she loves again, and to keep moving forward and forgetting the past. I really wanted to bring this song up and give it some recognition because it's a very powerful song and I think it could bring people a lot of joy. And for me, it shows off a lot of my range from my very, very low notes to my high notes, and gives me a lot of opportunity to do a lot of great things."
Hannah said her love of performing was nearly immediate.
"I basically started singing the second I could speak. Every time I could, I would sing anywhere and everywhere. I did my first professional show at age 9 at the Delaware Theatre Company in South Pacific [playing Ngana], and since then I've been performing in cabarets, musicals in school, and other places.
That role in South Pacific, playing the main character’s daughter, lit a fire.
"That show was just completely magical. I got the pleasure to work with a lot of established Broadway actors in that show, which really propelled me to see that this was a real career that I could get into. I was one of few young children who worked on that show, so to constantly be around adults that were pushing you to be better and better was fantastic, and then to night after night see hundreds of people be entertained by the thing that I was doing, and for me to bring other people joy was really magical and it made me inspired."
The joy for many live stage performers has been put on hold as COVID-19 cancellations have hit hard. Hannah was supposed to perform in a cabaret in late March, but said she’s tried to take advantage of the current circumstances.
"It's a bit upsetting to not be able to perform live, but because I can record myself and send it out for people to hear, it's a different kind of learning. I have to teach myself to listen for the right thing to try to fix and change for the next performing. I also have the opportunity to freeze time, and show anyone and everyone what I can do. It's really phenomenal because my 86-year-old great-aunt is able to listen to me sing at the same time as my best friend's little sister."
Hannah said she’s trying to blaze a trail in her family by getting into the theatre, but still is drawing from the traits of her family.
"I don't have theatre in my bloodlines, but I definitely have public speaking. A lot of my family are involved as teachers or politicians, and that kind of thing has shown me how much of an impact your words or actions in front of an audience can have."
Like many people learning public speaking, Hannah said simply entering a contest like Broadway World’s “Next on Stage” is a learning lesson.
"Really pushing myself, putting myself in uncomfortable situations where I'm forced to grow and learn, like this competition is the key, and it will be the key to my success."
Hannah is understandably thrilled to make the Top 16, but said she wished there was a little more diversity in the competition.
"I am the only black girl that has made it this far, which I think is a little bit astonishing that there is such a lack of representation, but I'm really glad that I can be the one to bring that little bit of diversity to this competition."
Hannah said that’s a divide that the theater industry is still trying to overcome.
"It's a really big concern of mine. Often times when I'm going out for a role, I think I know that I have what it takes, but will they accept me because of the color of my skin? Which is a huge problem in this industry. I think we are certainly making strides to have more inclusive performances, but have more inclusive stories being told, which is absolutely fantastic, but there is still a long way to go."
Hannah Carter still hopes she has a long way to go in the competition, where voting for this round wraps up on Wednesday, June 3.
"Oh my gosh! It would just be fantastic. I have been dreaming of being on Broadway since I was little, and just to make it this far in the competition is astounding to me. I've always just wanted to make people happy with what I do, and the response that I've received is already so overwhelming that if I were to win, I would just be over the moon."