Wilmington Friends celebrated their first football title since 1984 with a 10-7 win over Caravel in the 2022 DIAA 2A Championship Game.
The Quakers scored on the first two possessions of the game, a 4-yard touchdown from Robbie Tattersall to Ishmael Dobson, and then a 29-yard field goal by Alessio Cristanetti-Walker to lead 10-0 at halftime.
Caravel would get back in the game late on a 6-yard touchdown run by Jordan Miller, but an Andrew McKenzie interception on their next drive ended any hopes for a comeback.
Robbie Tattersall finished with 105 yards passing and a touchdown, along with 117 yards rushing.