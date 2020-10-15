Wilmington Police received a $630,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to support body cameras for the city's officers.
According to an announcement from Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief Robert J. Tracy, the body-worn camera program can now be fully implemented following the federal grant and $400,000 approved by the Wilmington City Council for "additional police officer staff positions to manage the new program."
“I extend my thanks and appreciation to City Council for its support and patience as we awaited word of the receipt of this much-needed grant,” said Purzycki. “Chief Tracy and his staff have done great work already to get this program operating as soon as possible. We said all along that we would have started this program with or without a federal grant because it’s that important. But it sure is good at a time of COVID-related dwindling revenue to receive this critical support from the Department of Justice and from our Congressional Delegation.”
Wilmington City Council will take up Thursday night a vote on a contract with Axon, who would provide the equipment and assist in implementation. Tracy said the department would like to move forward as quickly as possible.