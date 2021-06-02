A year after becoming one of the region's first major events to take advantage of pandemic drive-up service, fans of the Wilmington Greek Festival will get to enjoy its delicacies again this week.
The Wilmington Greek Festival will begin four days of drive-up service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 808 North Broom Street starting Wednesday, June 3, 2021.
George Rassias, one of the members of the Festival Committee, told WDEL that while pandemic restrictions prevented a full festival this spring, the success of drive-up service in June and September last year proved it can be successful.
"I think there was a great deal of demand and folks were asking about it, so we wanted to be responsive, and at the same time I think there is something of a routine that is built into the community and we're used to doing it this time of year, so it just made since to do it."
The "Festival-To-Go" runs Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Rassias said they will not be going with online or telephone orders.
"Trying to time everything else with online ordering and having things prepared if people ordered 30-45 minutes earlier or queue things for a certain time was just too complex. We found out that easier was better."
"The festival is woven into the fabric of the community. I think it's as much the region's as it is ours. Not only does it typically kick off the festival season, but I also think it's something the whole community looks forward to. Not only do we enjoy putting it on, but the greater community really enjoys this event."
While there will be no place on-site to enjoy the food, Rassias said items like pastitsio, moussaka, dolmades, souvlaki, and tyropita can be a one-time-a-year dining experience for Greek Festival goers.
"I think there's a novelty to it, there are items here you just can't find anywhere else. We pride ourselves in trying to put forward a great product at a very fair price."
There will also be Greek Red & White Wine, along with Ouzo available to go.
While this June's event will be simply to-go dining, Rassias said the Greek Festival Committee is cautiously optimistic they will be able to have a full event at some point in early September.
"We definitely anticipate it, barring the unforeseen, we anticipate being able to put on the festival live in September in its traditional format."