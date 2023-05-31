Lawns in New Castle County are already becoming parched as Wilmington completed a record-setting month of limited rain.
Wilmington officially recorded 0.20" of rain in May at the New Castle Airport climate site, the lowest total for the month in records that go back to 1894.
It's been especially dry the last four weeks, as 0.16" of that limited total fell in the first three days of the month.
The dry spell has not been a statewide problem, as Georgetown -- Delaware's other official National Weather Service climate site -- recorded over an inch of rain twice in May, including 1.25" on Monday, while it was bright and sunny upstate.
May 2023 will go down as Wilmington's fifth-driest month on record, only being topped by October 1924 (0.05"), October 2000 (0.08"), July 1955 (0.16"), and December 1955 (0.19").
As of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor produced by the University of Nebraska and the National Drought Mitigation Center, the Newark to Hockessin region of New Castle County is the only area judged as D0, or "Abnormally Dry", with droughts officially being declared if the scale reaches D1 (Moderate), D2 (Severe), D3 (Extreme), or D4 (Exceptional). The rest of the state is seen to be in the normal category.
The Drought Monitor is used by the USDA to trigger disaster declarations, but is not an official reason for a politically-based decision on topics such as water restrictions.
The late April rain did knock southwestern Sussex County and northwestern New Castle County out of the Moderate Drought category.
The last time any part of Delaware saw Severe Drought conditions was in the area north of the Indian River Bay in late Summer 2022, and the last time they existed in parts of New Castle and Kent Counties was in October 2019.
Delaware's last statewide Extreme to Exceptional Drought was in the Summer of 2002.
The Climate Prediction Center at least brings some hope that some rain can return upstate, with a near normal chance of rain in the next 8-14 days, and there is a 'leaning above" chance of above normal rainfall over the next three months throughout Delaware.
There is also a chance of showers this weekend as a cold front approaches from New England, with at least the chance of measurable rainfall in showers.
Lawns in New Castle County will be hoping for some of that liquid.