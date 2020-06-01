Testing for novel coronavirus COVID-19 at Wilmington's high-rise buildings will begin Tuesday in an effort reach more of the city's vulnerable populations, officials announced Monday.
The bulk of the testing is planned for Wednesday, officials said, but on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Delaware state agencies working with the Wilmington Housing Authority, Westside Family Healthcare, and the Saint Francis LIFE Center will begin viral testing on seniors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baynard Apartments at 309 West 18th Street. Care kits and educational materials will also be distributed.
One Wednesday, 20-person teams featuring members of Delaware’s Medical Reserve Corps and the Delaware Association of Physician Assistants, will go door-to-door at nine buildings over three days, where a Division of Public Health lead will oversee the nasal testing of people typically unable to leave their residences.
The scheduled visits break down as follows:
- Wednesday, June 3:
- Terry Apartments, 2400 N. Broom St.;
- Park View Apartments, 1800 N. Broom St.;
- Compton Towers/Apartments, 325 E. Fifth St.
- Thursday, June 4:
- Windsor Apartments, 500 N. Walnut St.;
- Ingleside Apartments, 1005 N. Franklin St.;
- Luther Towners II, 1420 N. Franklin St.
- Monday, June 8:
- Luther Towers I, 1201 N. Harrison St.;
- Lincoln Towers, 1800 N. DuPont St.;
- The Antonian, 1701 W. 10th St.