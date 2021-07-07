A 13-year-old Wilmington girl is critical and a 14-year-old Hockessin girl suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while biking without helmets on in Dewey Beach, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the pair attempted to cross Coastal Highway in the area of St. Louis Street when they rode into the path of an oncoming Ford Explorer being operated by a 70-year-old Bethany Beach woman around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
The teens were transported to an area hospital, while the vehicle operator was uninjured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Delaware State Police at 302.703.3269 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.