Wilmington residents who help those in need and make the city a better place were honored by the city on Thursday night.
Mayor Mike Purzycki presented the 18th annual Wilmington Awards at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building.
"We're pleased to have you all here today to recognize some outstanding citizens whose work really represents the essence of what is wondrous about our city," said Purzycki.
The awards recognized city residents for their acceleration in the fields of the arts, athletics, business, education, environment, and health or science, while others were recognized for their community service, heroism, contributions to the faith community, and dedication to the cause of human and civil rights. Senior citizens were also recognized for their life-long accomplishments.
Among the honorees were Pete and Connie McCarthy.
"Pete and Connie began the McCarthy coat drive," said Ashley Christopher, from the Office of the Mayor. "From their effort, more than 20,000 coats for men, women and children have been donated and distributed in the last 10 years."
The Access Wilmington Awards were also presented, which recognize those who are going above and beyond to create opportunities for people living with disabilities and their families.
Matthew Ford was one of the Access Wilmington Award recipients.
"Caring for his disabled mother who was partially paralyzed due to a brain aneurism, Matt grew up faster than most," said Christopher. "Since then, Matt has been a part of many local political campaigns, active in non-profits, and continually gives back to his community."
Other award recipients were recognized for work in phlebotomy services, opening creative outlets for those with mental health issues, and welcoming strangers for Thanksgiving and Christmas, in the name of spiritual love.