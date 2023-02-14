The cause of a fire that damaged a Wilmington row home and injured one person Monday morning, February 13, 2023, is under investigation.
Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. to 4th and Monroe streets and found smoke coming from a middle of the row dwelling.
While one crew entered the front of the house with a hose line, other firefighters entered the rear of the structure and found the victim on the first floor.
The victim was treated on scene by EMS and then taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The fire was contained to a second floor bedroom.