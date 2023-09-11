The U'.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending a $5-million grant to the Wilmington Housing Authority to help it address and eliminate lead-based paint hazards in public housing.
Exposure to lead-based paint can have long-term health effects, and in children it may affect physical and mental development.
The competitive grant is through HUD's Capital Fund Lead-Based Paint Program.
“The Wilmington Housing Authority is grateful to have the opportunity to receive this grant and make improvements to infrastructure that support some of our most vulnerable children and families. The grant will give the Wilmington Housing Authority the ability to expedite identifying and eliminating lead-based paint hazards much faster than we were previously able and will enhance our efforts to provide affordable and safe housing to the people we serve,” WHA Executive Director Ray Fitzgerald said.
“American families deserve a safe and healthy place to call home. However, in many older homes, lead-based paint can be a serious threat to the health and well-being of children,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge added. “This funding effort will help us identify homes where occupants are at risk of lead exposure and other health hazards, and build on our promise of a healthier, stronger country.”