Thieves have taken to social media, learning how to use USB cables to bypass the ignition on 2011 to 2021 Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
Police of Wilmington are responding to the uptick in car thefts by giving away wheel locks this Saturday, first come first serve.
From 10 to noon, the South Walnut Street ShopRite will have drivers of these cars lined up-- but only some can receive the locks.
You must live in Wilmington, arrive in one of these cars and not have not received the anti-theft software upgrade from the manufacturer.