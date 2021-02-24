DelDOT's attempt to get the first phase of the I-95 Wilmington construction project set up has led to a weather snag that will accelerate closures later this week.

"The weather sort of took a turn on us. We're looking at solid rain Saturday and Sunday, which will make shifting this very difficult," Mark Buckalew, a program manager with DelDOT, said in a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.

As a result, DelDOT will be closing I-95 southbound Wednesday night, and then I-95 northbound Thursday and Friday nights to expediate the road work.

Wednesday Night (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) - I-95 SB closed from U.S. 202 (Exit 6) to I-295 to complete the barrier wall that will separate traffic in the upcoming contraflow pattern

DETOUR: Use I-495 or U.S. 202 NB to 141 SB to I-95.

Thursday Night (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) - I 95-NB closed from I-495 to U.S. 202 and MLK Ramp to SB I-95 closed to allow for restriping for new traffic pattern.

DETOUR: Use I-495 NB to Route 13 or 12th Street

Friday (5 a.m.-10 p.m.) - I-95 NB open, but just 2 lanes available from 495 to MLK, and then one lane from MLK to 202. Ramps from Wilmington onto I-95 NB will be open.

Article continues below advertisement

Friday (10 p.m.-6 a.m.) - I-95 NB closed at I-495 again. Adams/10th Street ramp to I-95 NB closed, and won't reopen during this phase.

DETOUR: Use I-495 NB to Route 13 or 12th Street

Saturday (6 a.m.-TFN) - Phase 1 Pattern Begins - I-95 NB open, in the southbound lanes contraflow. Ramp to MLK will be open, using old MLK to SB I-95 ramp. Ramp to Delaware Avenue closed.

DelDOT anticipates that should complete the complete closures of I-95 as they install the new traffic pattern for the Restore the Corridor project.

All traffic looking to exit Wilmington onto I-95 NB will be directed to the Adams Street ramp off of Delaware Avenue.

DelDOT completed work Wednesday on Jefferson Street at 10th and 11th streets to allow double-left turn access onto 11th Street heading towards Adams Street and I-95.