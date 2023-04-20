The Delaware Department of Correction said they are looking for an inmate who did not return after leaving on an approved work pass.
DOC said they are searching for Thomas Rothwell, who left Wilmington's Plummer Community Corrections Center for his job, but did not return to PCCC.
A Warrant for Escape after Connection has been issued looking for Rothwell.
PCCC is a Level 4 facility, used to help offenders transition back into the community by offering passes for work, job searches, or approved treatments.
Rothwell was in PCCC for stalking, as a violation of parole.
The 6'6", 220 pound man was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a blue wave cap, white sneakers, and black socks.
Anyone with information on Rothwell's location is asked to contact their local police department or (800)-542-9524.