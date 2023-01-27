The most famous culinary arts student in St. Georges Vocational/Technical High School history came home Friday night.
Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland spent four years at the Middletown-area school not only honing his cooking skills (we'll get back to that), but mixing together the early ingredients of a career that would take him to basketball's highest level.
(VIDEO | Bones Hyland on Wilmington, culinary arts)
Hyland was taken with the 20th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, continuing a journey that saw his beginnings when St. Georges' Head Coach Rod Griffin saw Bones playing for the Diamond State Titans against Team Final at Garfield Park in New Castle.
"I said 'Dang! That little feisty kid, he's fiery! That's when I saw him, and liked him, plus he was playing point guard."
Hyland eventually made the trek from his Northeast Wilmington home to the school below the canal, where he became a Hawks legend averaging over 26 points per game in both his junior and senior years, including leading the Hawks to the semifinals of the 2019 DIAA Tournament and being named Delaware's Player of the Year.
Off the court, Hyland faced unspeakable tragedy, as he lost two family members in a 2018 fire that he broke both his legs successfully escaping out of a second-story window.
Members of the Wilmington Fire Department where at Friday's event, and also received tickets to last year's visit by the Nuggets to nearby Philadelphia.
Despite not going to high school in Wilmington, Hyland said he makes a point to represent his home.
"Wilmington is like everything to me. That's where I grew up, that's what groomed me since I was a little boy. I want to show the kids in Wilmington, Delaware this could be you in this position if you keep striving, working hard and keeping God first. Wilmington goes wherever I go, so I rep Wilmington at a high level."
That level continues to increase as a crucial 6th man for the Nuggets. He's averaging 12 points despite playing just 20 minutes per game this season, and is hitting over 44% of his three-pointers in his first 109 career games.
Hyland said he's earning the respect of his teammates.
"My offensive game has gotten way better. Distributing, scoring, and being a vocal leader, too. I feel like the trust has gone higher within the team towards me, so that's good."
Griffin said that news doesn't surprise him, seeing how Bones was wired even as a young Hawk.
"The separation point for Bones is clearly hard work. More than any athlete I've ever had, and we've had some very talented players here, but Bones always worked hard, and he was focused on his journey."
Bones' journey led him back to Delaware on Friday night, watching St. Georges defeat Havre De Grace (Maryland) 56-43, but more importantly getting to celebrate his success with those who have helped him along the way.
"It was bigger than basketball for me. It wasn't about basketball, it was about love and and support they showed off the court. This is huge for me, I am so thankful and I get emotional to see everyone."
Bones said he wants to be a role model for the next Delawarean to make the NBA, where they'd join him and Salesianum's Donte DiVincenzo.
"Working hard and not letting someone else tell you what you can and cannot do. Coming from Wilmington, Delaware you have to be one of those (people with) tunnel vision and be like a dog. You have to let people know you're here to make your dreams come true."
Bones took a lot of dreams and lessons from St. Georges, but he said one area that hasn't stuck with him, are those culinary arts lessons.
"Not much. I remember a little bit of recipes, but not too much."
And when asked what Bones' best dish without a basketball...
"Probably some noodles, I don't really cook like that, I ain't no chef."
Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland is cooking up a career that his home and high school communities are watching closely, and future Hawks will see that No. 5 along the wall as a reminder of what a Delawarean can do with the right amount of hard work.