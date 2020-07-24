Another casualty of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic -- the Wilmington Jaycees Christmas parade.
Organizers announced Friday that the tradition that truly kicks off the holiday shopping season in downtown Wilmington.
The parade, in its 57th year, had been scheduled for November 28, 2020.
"Unfortunately a parade with many participants and attendees does not allow for proper social distancing. The Jaycees wanted nothing more than to present a large holiday celebration for the community especially since we’ve all been so isolated for months, but uncertainly about the virus tells us that it’s better to make a decision now before any additional time, energy and funding is committed,” said Josh Hoveln, President of the Wilmington Jaycees.
Large gatherings and keeping at least six feet of distance between persons are a major part of the Delaware Division of Public Health's plan to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said he supports teh decision.
"It’s discouraging to see this joyous tradition become another casualty of this scourge, which has already forced many unwelcome changes and difficult adjustments for all of us in recent months,” he said in a written statement.
The parade plans to make a comeback in 2021.