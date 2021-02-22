Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Snow this morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.