A first-time holiday light show seems to float in the sky over Wilmington's Rockford Park.
City-owned Rockford Tower, constructed of Brandywine Blue Rock about 120 years ago to store water, is topped with arched windows that surround its observation deck. Those windows are now framed in strings of LED Lights.
"Anybody driving past Rockford Park will see a beautiful display - the first time in 120 years that the tower has been lit up during the winter season like this," Wilmington 8th District Councilman Nathan Field said. According to Field, about 20 boxes of lights were used, and he took part in the hanging of the lights.
"It just adds a new twist and sort of shows off our iconic landmark in the City of Wilmington," Field said.
Field said there is discussion about the possibility of adding more lights in future years - perhaps on the roof, or shining on the tower.
"It takes a little bit more planning, but the idea is, this year let's just do this," Field said.
The lights atop Rockford Tower are expected to stay lit into early January. Field also said when the electric bill comes in to Wilmington Public Works, it should amount to only a few dollars.