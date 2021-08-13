Wilmington's students will be going back to their classrooms over the next three weeks, and the Wilmington Library and United Way are teaming up to help them get ready.
The inaugural "Bookbag Bash" will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2021 at the library.
Carl Shaw, Community Engagement Manager at the Wilmington Library, said the goal is to combine education and fun.
"We want to make learning fun. It's been a challenging couple of years with the pandemic and everything else going on. We want to make sure children are still excited about learning."
In addition to over 350 free backpacks, school supplies, there will also be a raffle of two bikes from the Urban Bike Project. There will also be appearances by Jacqueline Means the STEM Queen, Quinci Spady from All That Shimmers, and a DJ.
Sharonda Everett of United Way Delaware said there will also be stations to help students look their best for the first day of school.
"We'll also give free haircuts so that kids are going into the school year feeling good and confident. Young ladies will be able to get their nails done at the event."
In addition, parents will have an opportunity to attend workshops and get information on how they can be better advocates for their students.
"We want them to know that they're not alone, that they have an entire community ready to rally around them and support them."
Shaw said the library also hopes to further its own mission.
"Because we are a library, of course we're going to be giving away free, brand new books to students to nurture that love of literacy and reading."
Shaw recommends getting to the event early, as the giveaways are only while supplies last.