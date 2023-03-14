The Wilmington Fire Department said they are recruiting to try to double the size of a program being used to spark youth interest in firefighting.
Fire Chief John Looney spoke with Wilmington City Council Monday about recruitment efforts for the Fire Emergency Services Explorer Post 100 program.
The program runs twice a month from September-May, and rotates through the city's various fire stations.
They get to train at the Delaware Fire School, get first-aid training, and also work at community service events.
The program is geared for 14-20 year olds, and Looney said after they finish up school on June, explorers get to have extra special experiences.
"All of our explorers get to experience ride-alongs with all of our men and women in our six different stations."
There are currently eight people participating in the Explorer program, which dates back to 2003, although it went under hiatus in 2019 until this school year.
Looney said he'd like to see the number swell to 14-20 Wilmington residents, and that it could potentially be a feeder program to his department.
"We would like to get them certification-type training, once they reach that age to try to set them up for potentially coming onto this department, or potentially other departments."
You can learn more about the Wilmington Fire Department's Fire Explorer program, along with a link to apply, at their website.