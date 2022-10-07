Wilmington City Council is hoping a switch of penalty types will eventually lead to a reduction in vacant properties in the city.
The 10 council members present on Thursday voted unanimously to approve making the fine for holding an unregistered vacant property a civil violation ahead of a criminal violation.
Sponsor Councilwoman Shané Darby (2nd District) said the criminal justice system has worked too slow in deterring violations from registering the property.
"This will allow us to hold vacant property owners accountable through a quicker process and system if it is a civil fine that they'll receive."
A stated goal of the legislation is to better maintain a database of the vacant properties, hoping they can use the information and work on ways to address the situations.
Under the new ordinance, if signed by Mayor Mike Purzycki, a $500 fine will be issued if a home owner fails to register their property within 30 days of receiving a notice by the the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
There would be a 30-day appeal process, where the owner would be required to pay $50, which would be refunded if successful.
Vacant homeowners are required to register the property every year on a scale that increases from $0 in year one, $500 1-2 years, $1,000 2-3 years, $2,000 3-5 years, $3,500 5-10 years, and $5,000 plus $500 per additional year after year 10.
Councilwoman Maria Cabrera (At-Large) supported Darby.
"These vacancies are what's bringing our city down, and this is where the greatest amount of crime takes place, so I'm very much in support on this as we work collaboratively to amend the housing laws."
The ordinance would go into effect 6 months after signed by the Mayor.