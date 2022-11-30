"It was really a thrill, it was really exciting!"
That was the reaction from Jennifer Boes, Executive Director of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau upon finding out that Wilmington has been named one of the 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023 by Conde Nast Traveler.
"I think it's pretty incredible that we are on the same list as places like Park City, Telluride, Memphis," said Boes. "I think it says a lot about how far we've come as a tourism destination the last several years."
The designation in the travel industry is a big deal.
"I think it's the top of the top," said Boes. "When it comes to travel media and coverage you can get in the travel media it's like the holy grail."
Based on Conde Nast readers, it means instant recognition.
"All the lists that they do, and the specific U.S. list, I mean there are people that will go down and travel to all twenty-three places over the course of this coming year," said Boes.
She credits a combination of old and new coming together in Wilmington.
"For example the du Pont estates are our core, properties like the Hotel du Pont have been here for years, but I think there was a lack of awareness," said Boes. "I think what's driving the awareness now is our food scene."
The Conde Nast Traveler article specifically mentions Le Cavalier at the former Green Room and Bardea as part of the city's burgeoning dining scene.
Boes said there's also plenty of hotel rooms online.
"I think we have something to meet every price point and every travel style which is wonderful. Quoin has the rooftop bar, the first ever in Wilmington, and then we have the hotels down at the Riverfront," said Boes.
And she adds the timing couldn't be better as post-pandemic domestic travel increases while economic concerns keep some people away from flying.
"So they're looking for places to go closer to home that they can do on a long weekend, and that's exactly what we are."
Other locations on the Conde Nast list include New York's Hudson Valley, San Antonio, and California's Central Coast.