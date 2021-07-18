A Wilmington man is behind bars and three of his relatives are also facing charges after an alleged burglary attempt at an abandoned hospital.
Troopers responding to a "possible burglary in progress" call at Emily Bissell Hospital on Newport Gap Pike Friday night noticed a white car parked in front of the building.
Police say Isaac Lemus-Martin and three members of his family had gone back to the car after trying to chop through the hospital's boarded-up front door with an axe.
A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun under the driver's seat, and when troopers were taking the car's occupants into custody, Lemus-Martin allegedly resisted arrest, spitting at a trooper in the process--he's being held at the Howard Young Prison.
The other three suspects are out on bail.