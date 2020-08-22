A Wilmington man was charged after police said he pulled a gun on pro-life demonstrators outside a Dover Planned Parenthood facility Friday morning.
Jerome Aniska pulled the gun on the group outside Planned Parenthood on South Governors Avenue on August 21, 2020, Dover police said.
Aniska allegedly argued with members of the pro-life group, pulled the gun and made a threatening statement.
Group members told police Aniska went to the trunk of his car before officers arrived, and the cops found a gun in the trunk when they got there, along with an empty holster in the front center console.
Aniska is out on bail, charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and felony firearms possession.