A Wilmington man got a 9-year federal prison term for a crack cocaine-related conviction, and authorities said it's far from his first rodeo, so to speak.
Ibrahim Sesay sold crack to an informant several times, and a search of Sesay's apartment revealed more than 159 grams of crack and more than $12,000.00 in drug money, US Attorney David Weiss announced.
Authorities say Sesay has quite a resume of drug convictions--this latest one is his 10th overall, and second federal felony conviction in Delaware.