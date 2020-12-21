A 26-year-old Wilmington man pled guilty to a 2014 killing of a 33-year-old man, officials announced Monday.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Shaquille Briscoe shot and killed Howard Watkins around 2 a.m. on August 21, 2014, in the area of 27th and Tatnall streets.
“Our role is to secure justice for victims of crime, their loved ones, and their communities,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “We can’t bring Howard Watkins back or undo the tragedy that his family has suffered, but after six long years we can finally say that his killer has been brought to justice. All of us – from Wilmington Police Department, to the prosecutors and staff at the DOJ, to the community we all serve – are holding the Watkinses in our hearts and wish them peace as they continue to heal.”
Briscoe, already incarcerated at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on charges of second-degree assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, pled guilty to manslaughter and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
"The arrest and guilty plea secured in connection with this murder investigation is a direct result of the hard work of the WPD Criminal Investigations Division and our Cold Case Unit," said Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy. "On a daily basis, our investigators continue to work on cold cases like these, as they endeavor to deliver justice on behalf of crime victims, and to provide support and closure to their families and loved ones."